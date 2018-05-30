15 photos TRÃˆS sexy du mannequin polonais Adam Jakubowski

Certains modÃ¨les vous obligent Ã vous arrÃªter, Ã laisser tomber tout ce que vous faites, Ã tout laisser derriÃ¨re vous et Ã regarder une image. Adam Jakubowski, mannequin polonais, photographe et styliste fait partie de ces mecs – il suffit de regarder ses photos !

Adam est un mannequin polonais de 29 ans, qui travaille Ã©galement comme maquilleur, styliste et photographe pour son propre studio. Comme vous le verrez rapidement, il n’a pas peur de mettre tout son corps magnifique en Ã©vidence – et ses photoshoots avec d’autres hommes sont encore plus excitants. Jetons un coup d’Å“il Ã certains de ses meilleurs travaux …