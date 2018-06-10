Pinkx

DÃ©cÃ¨s de Dave Slick, le nouvel exclusif de Falcon ! Il nâ€™avait que 26 ansâ€¦

Thom
Stupeur et tristesseÂ ! Ã‰lu lâ€™annÃ©e derniÃ¨re meilleur modÃ¨le cam masculin aux XBIZ Cam Awards 2017, exclusif de Falcon Studios depuis ce mois de fÃ©vrier, Dave Slick est dÃ©cÃ©dÃ©. Il nâ€™avait que 26 ans.

Sa premiÃ¨re scÃ¨ne pour le groupe Falcon/NakedSword, le trio avec Ace Era et Tyler Roberts du film The Slutty Professor co-rÃ©alisÃ© par mr Pam et Chi Chi LaRue, venait d’Ãªtre mise en ligneâ€¦ – Photos : NakedSword

Dans un article du DailyHerald mentionnÃ© par Str8UpGayPorn, il est rÃ©vÃ©lÃ© que Dave Slick avait Ã©tÃ© portÃ© disparu le samedi 9 juin aprÃ¨s-midi, alors quâ€™il participait Ã  lâ€™Exxxotica Expo, salon porno organisÃ© dans les environs de Chicago. Le jeune homme Ã©tait toutefois dÃ©jÃ  mort. Son corps avait Ã©tÃ© retrouvÃ© la veille dans une salle de bain au 100 block of West Jackson de Chicago. On nâ€™a pas plus de dÃ©tails pour lâ€™instant. La nouvelle de son dÃ©cÃ¨s se propage et donne lieu Ã  de multiples tÃ©moignages. En voici quelques-unsâ€¦

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

â€¦ Quant Ã  Tim Valenti, le prÃ©sident de Falcon Studios Group et de NakedSword, il a dÃ©clarÃ© Ã  TheSword : Â«Â Il Ã©tait sÃ©rieux et ambitieux. C’est une perte tragique.Â«Â 

Thom

