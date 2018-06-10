DÃ©cÃ¨s de Dave Slick, le nouvel exclusif de Falcon ! Il nâ€™avait que 26 ansâ€¦

Stupeur et tristesseÂ ! Ã‰lu lâ€™annÃ©e derniÃ¨re meilleur modÃ¨le cam masculin aux XBIZ Cam Awards 2017, exclusif de Falcon Studios depuis ce mois de fÃ©vrier, Dave Slick est dÃ©cÃ©dÃ©. Il nâ€™avait que 26 ans.

Sa premiÃ¨re scÃ¨ne pour le groupe Falcon/NakedSword, le trio avec Ace Era et Tyler Roberts du film The Slutty Professor co-rÃ©alisÃ© par mr Pam et Chi Chi LaRue, venait d’Ãªtre mise en ligneâ€¦ – Photos : NakedSword

Dans un article du DailyHerald mentionnÃ© par Str8UpGayPorn, il est rÃ©vÃ©lÃ© que Dave Slick avait Ã©tÃ© portÃ© disparu le samedi 9 juin aprÃ¨s-midi, alors quâ€™il participait Ã lâ€™Exxxotica Expo, salon porno organisÃ© dans les environs de Chicago. Le jeune homme Ã©tait toutefois dÃ©jÃ mort. Son corps avait Ã©tÃ© retrouvÃ© la veille dans une salle de bain au 100 block of West Jackson de Chicago. On nâ€™a pas plus de dÃ©tails pour lâ€™instant. La nouvelle de son dÃ©cÃ¨s se propage et donne lieu Ã de multiples tÃ©moignages. En voici quelques-unsâ€¦

Im Devastated. pic.twitter.com/vT8KWpzwep â€” Chi Chi LaRue (@DJChiChiLaRue) 10 juin 2018

I just heard the news about our dear friend @itsdaveslick my heart hurts and I feel very sad. My heart goes out to his family and all those close to him. pic.twitter.com/t2CZba3p5f â€” Trenton Ducati (@TrentonDucati) 10 juin 2018

We all lost an amazing friend and person today. I’m so beside myself. I’ll miss you so much Â«Â DaveÂ Â» â€” Howard Andrew (@FabScoutHoward) 10 juin 2018

Iâ€™m going to bed tonight so upset.. But knowing youâ€™re looking down now seeing how much you were cared for & loved gives me some hope.. & forever now as long as I live I will have one the most beautiful angels watching over me.. I love you @itsdaveslick 😪❤🙏🏼🐾 pic.twitter.com/j3UxzxvFL8 â€” Brandon Wilde (@BrandonWildeXXX) 10 juin 2018

I will always remember the morning we spent cuddling and laughing you are so special, although my heartbreaks

I CELEBRATE YOU @itsdaveslick 👼🏻 pic.twitter.com/NgdIZrkQ7x â€” Boomer Banks (@Boomer_Banks) 10 juin 2018

I am absolutely heart broken right now!

Dave you are without a doubt one of the most generous, kind-hearted, and all around incredible people I have ever met!

Wherever you are just know you are so loved by so many people and will be so greatly missed! I love you man! pic.twitter.com/GSBbhOqKrc â€” Michael Roman (@RomanMichaelXXX) 10 juin 2018

Really sad to hear about Dave Slick. Rest Easy Handsome 👼🏼 â€” Beaux Banks (@Beaux_Banks) 10 juin 2018

Sad to hear the passing of colleague Dave slick. Itâ€™s a tough world out there, we all gotta stick together one way or the other. Drama or no drama weâ€™re all connected to each other, and gotta remain open to listening when someone reaches out, or put ur foot down and say enough â€” TegÎ”Î· (@TeganZayne) 10 juin 2018

❤Dave❤ So sweet & handsome. Too soon 😢 We had just started our journey together. My heart goes out to all your family & friends. So sad #RIPdaveslick @itsdaveslick pic.twitter.com/gc0sFGFewI â€” mr.Pam Gaypornmama🌭 (@mrPam) 10 juin 2018

â€¦ Quant Ã Tim Valenti, le prÃ©sident de Falcon Studios Group et de NakedSword, il a dÃ©clarÃ© Ã TheSword : Â«Â Il Ã©tait sÃ©rieux et ambitieux. C’est une perte tragique.Â«Â