Actus LGBT
Les meilleures photos de la marche des fiertés de New York !
New York est connue comme la ville qui ne dort jamais, et pourquoi voudriez-vous quand ils font la fête comme ça? L’état a été inondé de drapeaux arc-en-ciel, de gens inspirants et d’amour ce week-end où plus de 2 millions de personnes ont célébré la marche des fiertés. Il y avait des fiançailles, des drag queens féroces, des célébrités, des mecs chauds et du FUN: que demander de plus?
Le jeune qui ouvre la voie :
Ce couple, fier et adorable:
🌈HAPPY PRIDE!!🌈 I would like to say that I definitely wear these colors with pride. Being a gay, American Filipino male is definitely an interesting experience but it is an amazing one especially after being able to find someone like @prince_leodior within the #LGBTQ community. I have been through a lot emotionally and mentally dealing with being gay before coming out. I luckily was able to have my amazing mom, @real_lizaoliver, supporting me the whole time, before and after. – – – – – – #fun #gay #pride #wearepvh #nycpride2018 #pride🌈 #love #colors #hot #fitness #muscles #melanin #sexy #hotgay #sexygay #flag #men #tan #cool
Google est devenu arc en ciel :
Et kylie
Ces personnages tellement colorés
On aimerait être dans ces escaliers
On trouve aussi des couples mignons
Love. Is. Love. . . . . . . . . . . . . @nycprimeshot #pridenyc #nycpride2018 #loveislove #pridemonth2018 #primeshotnyc #city_of_newyork #nyc #newyork #newyorkcity #iheartny #instanyc #iheartnyc #ilovenyc #manhattan #iphoneography #iphonography #washingtonsquarepark #eightmillionstories #iphonephotography #iphoneonly #nycphotography #peopleofnewyork #igersofnyc #what_i_saw_in_nyc #ig_nyc #ig_nycity #icapture_nyc #madeinnyc #enlight
Tabatha…
Et, bien sûr, il y avait des garçons chauds partout ..
Même les ennemis sont amis pour la journée
Vous étiez à New York ? Envoyez nous vos photos !