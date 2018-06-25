Actus LGBT

Les meilleures photos de la marche des fiertés de New York !

Teddy 4 heures avant
New York est connue comme la ville qui ne dort jamais, et pourquoi voudriez-vous quand ils font la fête comme ça? L’état a été inondé de drapeaux arc-en-ciel, de gens inspirants et d’amour ce week-end où plus de 2 millions de personnes ont célébré la marche des fiertés. Il y avait des fiançailles, des drag queens féroces, des célébrités, des mecs chauds et du FUN: que demander de plus?

Le jeune qui ouvre la voie :

Ce couple, fier et adorable:

Google est devenu arc en ciel :

Et kylie

#LGBT #Gay #KYLIE #Live #Golden #NYC #NYCPRIDE #Celebrate 🏳️‍🌈

Une publication partagée par Kauê Kaminski Führ (Caco) (@cacofuhr) le

Ces personnages tellement colorés

On aimerait être dans ces escaliers

On trouve aussi des couples mignons

 

Tabatha…

Et, bien sûr, il y avait des garçons chauds partout ..

#nycpride #2018

Une publication partagée par Jimaye Nguyen (@jimayenguyen) le

Même les ennemis sont amis pour la journée

Defying Gravity. And defiantly different. Happy #Pride to all! #NYCPride2018 #Wicked

Une publication partagée par Wicked the Musical (@wicked_musical) le

Vous étiez à New York ? Envoyez nous vos photos !

