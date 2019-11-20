Agenda

« RECON PARIS » Samedi 7 Décembre au Dépôt

Photo of Andreï Andreï 6 jours avant
90 Moins d'une minute

In December, Recon will be heading back to Le Depot to bring another one of our world famous gay fetish cruise parties to the French capital.

Saturday 7 December 2019

10pm – 8am

Tickets: 25€ on the door

Coat check 3 Euro

Location Le Depot
Paris Marais
10 rue aux Ours
75003 Paris

Open to all fetish dress codes- Leather, Latex, Sports, Military

More and more guys are attending our Paris parties. The cruising and kinky play goes on all night long, and we can’t wait to get back to Le Depot’s sleazy basement! Come join us and find out why this is one of the horniest fetish parties running!

**Check back nearer the time for further details**

IMPORTANT: ONLY new, unopened bottles of poppers will be allowed into Le Depot. If you wish, you can also buy poppers inside.

Plus d’infos ici

Tags
Montrer plus
Photo of Andreï

Andreï

Articles liés

Photo of Chéries-Chéris : La séance Pink Samedi 23 novembre au Mk2 Beaubourg

Chéries-Chéris : La séance Pink Samedi 23 novembre au Mk2 Beaubourg

5 jours avant
Photo of « PSYCHOSE » Samedi 30 Novembre au Dépôt

« PSYCHOSE » Samedi 30 Novembre au Dépôt

6 jours avant
Photo of PinkX est fier d’être à nouveau partenaire du festival Chéries-Chéris

PinkX est fier d’être à nouveau partenaire du festival Chéries-Chéris

7 jours avant
Photo of L’ex-super porn star US Johnny Hazzard est un ami du Président du Sénat irlandais !

L’ex-super porn star US Johnny Hazzard est un ami du Président du Sénat irlandais !

1 semaine avant

Laisser un commentaire

Votre adresse de messagerie ne sera pas publiée. Les champs obligatoires sont indiqués avec *

Bouton retour en haut de la page
Fermer
Fermer
Aller à la barre d’outils