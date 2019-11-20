« RECON PARIS » Samedi 7 Décembre au Dépôt
In December, Recon will be heading back to Le Depot to bring another one of our world famous gay fetish cruise parties to the French capital.
Saturday 7 December 2019
10pm – 8am
Tickets: 25€ on the door
Coat check 3 Euro
Location Le Depot
Paris Marais
10 rue aux Ours
75003 Paris
Open to all fetish dress codes- Leather, Latex, Sports, Military
More and more guys are attending our Paris parties. The cruising and kinky play goes on all night long, and we can’t wait to get back to Le Depot’s sleazy basement! Come join us and find out why this is one of the horniest fetish parties running!
**Check back nearer the time for further details**
IMPORTANT: ONLY new, unopened bottles of poppers will be allowed into Le Depot. If you wish, you can also buy poppers inside.
Plus d’infos ici