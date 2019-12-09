Agenda

« Adult X Popoff Kitchen » Samedi 14 Décembre au Dépôt

COME JOIN US FOR OFFICIAL ADULT X POPOFF KITCHEN LAUNCH PARTY AT LE DÉPÔT.
EASTERN EUROPEAN STREETWEAR FASHION AND BOYS HIT PARIS!

Popoff Kitchen is the only queer techno party cooked in Moscow. One of the only safe place for queer artists to show their music, art, and performances in the city.
Since finding Popoff Kitchen, Nikita has made 40 parties bringing the DJs from parties as Cocktail d`Amore, Herrensauna, Pornceptual, Oscillator Berlin, Bizarre Love Triangle Paris, Cafe Polari Stockholm, FOMO and Kok Schok Tel-Aviv.

POPOFF KITCHEN IS COMING TO TOWN TO HAVE SOME RAW FUN WITH YOU!

