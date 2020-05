100 ans pour Tom Of Finland

View this post on Instagram

Happy birthday to the man who inspired so many of us. #tomoffinland #toms100 The picture is one of his masterpieces redone by @prismacompositional for @misterb.official Have a great weekend everyone! Hope you’re all well and not bored off your tits yet ! #bewhoyouare #bewhoyouwanttobe #tomoffinlandfoundation #leathermen #fullleather #gear365