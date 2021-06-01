« Grabby Awards Europe 2021 » : La liste des vainqueurs !!!

Coronavirus oblige, la première édition des Grabby Awards Europe – anciennement les Prowler European Awards – s’est déroulée virtuellement à Manchester samedi dernier. Voici la liste des heureux gagnants :

Porn star européenne de l’année / European Pornstar of the Year : Drew Dixon

– Photo – Raging Stallion Studios



Porn star internationale la plus accomplie / Most Accomplished International Pornstar : Joey Mills

– Photo : Men



Performeur de l’année de sites de fans / Fansite Performer of the Year : Gabriel Cross

– Photo : Falcon Studios



Meilleur passif / Best Bottom : John Thomas

– Photo : @MattSpikeXXX



Meilleur actif / Best Top : Viktor Rom

– Photo : CrunchBoy



Meilleur new cumer / Newcomer of the Year : Marc McAulay

– Photo : XDR



Meilleure porn star fetish / Best Fetish Pornstar : Yoshi Kawasaki

– Photo : @kanta_matsubayashi



Meilleur mec sportif / Best Jock : Allen King

– Photo : @afifkattan



Meilleur minet / Best Twink : Twnik Guy

Meilleur daddy / Best Daddy : Jafar XXX

– Photo : BlakeMason



Meilleur réalisateur / Best Director : Alter Sin

Meilleur producteur / Best Producer : Paul Stag – Treasure Island Media

Meilleur long métrage / Best Feature-Length Movie : French Twinks – Californian Drift

– coulisses du tournage du film d’Antoine Lebel

Meilleur couple à l’écran / Best Couple (Duo Scene) : OnlyFans – Callum Cox & Cole Connor

Meilleur site Internet / Best Website : HungYoungBrit

Meilleur contenu original sur le Net / Best Original Web Content : Pablo & Sebas

Award d’honneur / Lifetime Achievement Award : Dominic Ford