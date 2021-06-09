Effet WOAW garanti ! Le tout nouveau single de Todrick Hall puise dans la comédie musicale américaine, le Crazy Horse Saloon et la pop pour égayer plus que notre journée. Il y a du Chantons sous la pluie, et aussi bien sûr du It’s Raining Men et Rain On Me. Le clip est visuellement époustouflant. La chorégraphie, les costumes… et tous ces beaux mâles dénudés !!!! Un concentré d’homoérotisme et d’énergie positive qui fait du bien !



Lyrics :

Get your umbrellas

Get your umbrellas

It’s raining fellas

It’s raining fellas

Get your umbrellas

Get your umbrellas

It’s raining fellas

It’s raining fellas

Feel the thunder crashing like we crash the party

And the lightning flashing like the paparazzi

And the weatherman says we probably should take cover

Oh we’re running outside to try to find a lover

You better find an ATM

Baby, fast fast

Tip some cash cash

It’s raining dicks and ass ass

It’s a fire (work) and it ain’t even July

Muscles falling from the sky

If you wanna find a guy

Get your umbrellas

Get your umbrellas

It’s raining fellas

It’s raining fellas

Get your umbrellas

Get your umbrellas

It’s raining fellas

It’s raining fellas

It’s raining, everybody got boys on the brain

Mother Nature made a men hurricane

Get your umbrellas

Get your umbrellas

It’s raining fellas

It’s raining fellas

Well, the forecast says it’s gon’ be raining all night

And I’m hoping it rains the kind of dudes that I like

Want ’em tall, dark, handsome, want ’em holding me tight

So, I’m sitting here waiting for the lightning to strike (Strike, strike)

You better run out to the street

Looking fab fab

Catch a cab cab

It’s raining pecs and abs abs

It’s a party (work) and the boys are coming out

Put your hands up in the crowd

Hotties falling from the clouds

Get your umbrellas

Get your umbrellas

It’s raining fellas

It’s raining fellas

Get your umbrellas

Get your umbrellas

It’s raining fellas

It’s raining fellas

It’s raining, everybody got boys on the brain

Mother Nature made a men hurricane

Get your umbrellas

Get your umbrellas

It’s raining fellas

It’s raining fellas

It’s raining Billys, Bobs, Blakes and Brandons

It’s raining Willys, Robs, Jakes and Landons

It’s raining Garrys, Jerrys, Larrys

Raining twigs and berries

Toms, Dicks and Harrys

Bears, jocks and fairies

It’s raining thighs, tries, briefs and boxers

It’s raining fly, guys, flight attendants and doctors

It’s raining feminine, gentlemen, dripping down like a faucet

Yeah, these boys are coming out

Like the sky was a closet

So

Get your umbrellas

Get your umbrellas

It’s raining fellas

It’s raining fellas

Get your umbrellas

Get your umbrellas

It’s raining fellas

It’s raining fellas

It’s raining, everybody got boys on the brain

Mother Nature made a men hurricane

Get your umbrellas

Get your umbrellas

It’s raining fellas

It’s raining fellas