En concert le 9 décembre dernier à Paris lors de sa tournée « All I Want For Christmas Is You », la pulpeuse Mariah Carey insuffle également la magie de noël dans la nouvelle pub « Fan Video » d’Andrew Christian. Sa propre interprétation de son hit planétaire sert de bande-son à la vidéo où se découvrent 12 petits papas noël : Andrew Christian lui-même et 11 de ses sexy modèles dont les super porn stars Arad et Topher DiMaggio ainsi que le rappeur exhib Milan Christopher…

Une autre version existe, plus sexe, avec la chanson d’une autre interprète. En voici l’extrait « soft » sur Intagram :