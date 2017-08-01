Chanteur américain ouvertement gay, Eli Lieb a gagné en notoriété grâce à ses covers sur Youtube de hits tels que « Wrecking Ball » de Miley Cyrus. Une artiste dont le clip soft porn et intimiste de « Adore You » a manifestement influencé la vidéo de son propre single « Shangri La ». Il est très difficile de ne pas s’imaginer le caresser, l’embrasser et plus encore…
Every time you touch me I disappear
In a Bermuda Triangle and I live in fear
And I try to help myself
And I try but I lose myself
And I cave, I cave, I cave
And I cave, I cave, I cave
Baby I cave when I kiss you, when I kiss you
When I kiss you, when I kiss you
I’ve been pretty good in doing wrong
But we’re in Shangri La too far gone
And I try to stop myself
And I try but I lose myself
And I cave, I cave, I cave
And I cave, I cave, I cave
Baby I cave when I kiss you, when I kiss you
When I kiss you, when I kiss you
And I try (When I kiss you)
And I try (When I kiss you)
And I cave, I cave, I cave
And I cave, I cave, I cave
Baby I cave when I kiss you, when I kiss you
When I kiss you, when I kiss you
And I try (When I kiss you)
And I try (When I kiss you)
Paroles et Musique : Eli Lieb
Superdjoko says:Y'a Paul Walker aussi. Il lui a carrément piqué son nom. Subira-...