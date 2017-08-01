Chanteur américain ouvertement gay, Eli Lieb a gagné en notoriété grâce à ses covers sur Youtube de hits tels que « Wrecking Ball » de Miley Cyrus. Une artiste dont le clip soft porn et intimiste de « Adore You » a manifestement influencé la vidéo de son propre single « Shangri La ». Il est très difficile de ne pas s’imaginer le caresser, l’embrasser et plus encore…

Every time you touch me I disappear

In a Bermuda Triangle and I live in fear

And I try to help myself

And I try but I lose myself

And I cave, I cave, I cave

And I cave, I cave, I cave

Baby I cave when I kiss you, when I kiss you

When I kiss you, when I kiss you

I’ve been pretty good in doing wrong

But we’re in Shangri La too far gone

And I try to stop myself

And I try but I lose myself

And I cave, I cave, I cave

And I cave, I cave, I cave

Baby I cave when I kiss you, when I kiss you

When I kiss you, when I kiss you

And I try (When I kiss you)

And I try (When I kiss you)

And I cave, I cave, I cave

And I cave, I cave, I cave

Baby I cave when I kiss you, when I kiss you

When I kiss you, when I kiss you

And I try (When I kiss you)

And I try (When I kiss you)

Paroles et Musique : Eli Lieb