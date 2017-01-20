Le clip de « Heaven », le nouveau single du jeune chanteur gay australien Troye Sivan, est un manifeste pour la cause LGBT. Des images d’archives rappellent que les droits actuels ont été obtenus parce que des gens se sont soulevés contre les injustices et iniquités. Le fait que la vidéo soit sortie sur YouTube ce 19 janvier, soit la veille de l’investiture de Donald Trump à la présidence de la première puissance économique et militaire, n’est pas une coïncidence et vaut message d’espoir. Aussi discriminante que redevienne une législation, il ne faudra pas sombrer dans le désespoir. Tous ceux qui ont su dire « non » dans des temps difficiles ont valeur d’exemple…
The truth runs wild
Like a tear down a cheek
Trying to save face, and daddy heart break
I’m lying through my teeth
This voice inside
Has been eating at me
Trying to replace the love that I fake
With what we both need
The truth runs wild
Like kids on concrete
Trying to sedate my mind in its cage
And numb what I see
Awake, wide eyed
I’m screaming at me
Trying to keep faith and picture his face
Staring up at me
Without losing a piece of me
How do I get to heaven?
Without changing a part of me
How do I get to heaven?
All my time is wasted
Feeling like my heart’s mistaken, oh
So if I’m losing a piece of me
Maybe I don’t want heaven?
[Betty Who:]
The truth runs wild
Like the rain to the sea
Trying to set straight the lines that I trace
To find some relief
This voice inside
Has been eating at me
Trying to embrace the picture I paint
And colour me free
Without losing a piece of me
How do I get to heaven?
Without changing a part of me
How do I get to heaven?
All my time is wasted
Feeling like my heart’s mistaken, oh
So if I’m losing a piece of me
Maybe I don’t want heaven?
So I’m counting to fifteen
Counting to fifteen, counting to fifteen
So I’m counting to fifteen
Counting to fifteen, counting to fifteen
So I’m counting to fifteen
Counting to fifteen, counting to fifteen
So I’m counting to fifteen
Counting to fifteen, counting to fifteen
Without losing a piece of me
How do I get to heaven?
Without changing a part of me
How do I get to heaven?
All my time is wasted
Feeling like my heart’s mistaken, oh
So if I’m losing a piece of me
Maybe I don’t want heaven?
The truth runs wild
Like a tear down a cheek
Paroles & Musique : Troye Sivan, Jack Antonoff, Alex Hope et Claire Boucher
