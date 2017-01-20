Le clip de « Heaven », le nouveau single du jeune chanteur gay australien Troye Sivan, est un manifeste pour la cause LGBT. Des images d’archives rappellent que les droits actuels ont été obtenus parce que des gens se sont soulevés contre les injustices et iniquités. Le fait que la vidéo soit sortie sur YouTube ce 19 janvier, soit la veille de l’investiture de Donald Trump à la présidence de la première puissance économique et militaire, n’est pas une coïncidence et vaut message d’espoir. Aussi discriminante que redevienne une législation, il ne faudra pas sombrer dans le désespoir. Tous ceux qui ont su dire « non » dans des temps difficiles ont valeur d’exemple…

The truth runs wild

Like a tear down a cheek

Trying to save face, and daddy heart break

I’m lying through my teeth

This voice inside

Has been eating at me

Trying to replace the love that I fake

With what we both need

The truth runs wild

Like kids on concrete

Trying to sedate my mind in its cage

And numb what I see

Awake, wide eyed

I’m screaming at me

Trying to keep faith and picture his face

Staring up at me

Without losing a piece of me

How do I get to heaven?

Without changing a part of me

How do I get to heaven?

All my time is wasted

Feeling like my heart’s mistaken, oh

So if I’m losing a piece of me

Maybe I don’t want heaven?

[Betty Who:]

The truth runs wild

Like the rain to the sea

Trying to set straight the lines that I trace

To find some relief

This voice inside

Has been eating at me

Trying to embrace the picture I paint

And colour me free

Without losing a piece of me

How do I get to heaven?

Without changing a part of me

How do I get to heaven?

All my time is wasted

Feeling like my heart’s mistaken, oh

So if I’m losing a piece of me

Maybe I don’t want heaven?

So I’m counting to fifteen

Counting to fifteen, counting to fifteen

So I’m counting to fifteen

Counting to fifteen, counting to fifteen

So I’m counting to fifteen

Counting to fifteen, counting to fifteen

So I’m counting to fifteen

Counting to fifteen, counting to fifteen

Without losing a piece of me

How do I get to heaven?

Without changing a part of me

How do I get to heaven?

All my time is wasted

Feeling like my heart’s mistaken, oh

So if I’m losing a piece of me

Maybe I don’t want heaven?

The truth runs wild

Like a tear down a cheek

Paroles & Musique : Troye Sivan, Jack Antonoff, Alex Hope et Claire Boucher