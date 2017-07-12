Qu’y-a-t-il de plus frustrant que d’être amoureux de son meilleur pote qui se ramène constamment avec sa petite amie ? Une virée en voiture, une balade en fête foraine, un dîner au resto, et cette fille est toujours là, en attente d’un baiser que lui prodigue ostensiblement celui que vous aimez ! Que feriez vous ? Lui dire ce que vous ressentez ? Voire lui rouler une pelle ? Et pourquoi pas ?! Ne lui avez vous pas envoyé des signes pour qu’il comprenne vos sentiments à son égard ? Ne vous a-t-il pas implicitement invité à déclarer votre flamme ? La vidéo de « If They Only Knew », le nouveau single du chanteur gay australien Alfie Arcuri, explore les soubassements troubles d’une amitié masculine…

If they only knew,

How to keep you safe like I kept you.

How to speak the words they never use.

I wish they only knew.

If they only saw,

The way my lips would shake when they met yours.

The way a heart was met with open doors.

I wish they only saw.

They never ever had the strength,

To feel the way in what we meant.

So leave, go home.

Yeah, leave, go home.

If you only knew,

Love is just another shade of blue.

You’d feel the same way that I do.

I wish you only knew.

If you only saw,

These eyes light up that I adore.

The smile I need and nothing more.

I wish you only saw.

They never ever had the strength,

To feel the way in what we meant,

So leave, go home

Yeah, leave, go home.

If they only knew

If they only knew

If they only knew I wish they only knew

If they only knew

If they only knew

If they only knew I wish they only knew

If they only knew

If they only knew

If they only knew I wish they only knew

Parole et Musique : Alfie Arcuri