Quelle surprise !!! De Chine nous vient l’un des singles LGBT les plus accrocheurs de l’année ! Un tube international en puissance pour 2017 ! Écrit et chanté en anglais par la belle et androgyne Laure Shang, « Single boy » bénéficie en plus d’un clip mode, à la fois épuré et lascif : l’artiste se mêle avec sensualité à de jeunes femmes et hommes occidentaux, tous de blanc vêtus. L’un deux sera toutefois à poil…

I love diamonds

These pretty little things

Candies and chocolates,

So sweet the flavor of love

Hate football games,

Stick with my TV series

Sometimes lonely,

Want to find a bride-to-be

So dance with your body and dance with me

Desires are burning so feel the heat

Kiss everybody that’s next to me

If love is hot then make it free

Every way is the right way

I have fun with my special taste

Everyday is a brand new day

I love, I love to live in my way

Single boy, single boy

Single all the way

Online games, sex toy play

We go all the way

Single boy, single boy

Why not be gay

No more fake, no more hate

Let us all be gay

I love roses

Those bling bling little things

All the shoes and clothes

I like my shopping mania

Every way is the right way

I have fun with my special taste

Everyday is a brand new day

I love, I love to live in my way

Single boy, single boy

Single all the way

Online games, sex toy play

We go all the way

Single boy, single boy

Why not be gay

No more fake, no more hate

Let us all be gay

Dance with me

Dance with me

Dance with me

Dance with me

Single boy, single boy

Single all the way

No more fake, no more hate

Let us all be gay

Single boy, single boy

Single all the way

Online games, sex toy play

We go all the way

Single boy, single boy

Why not be gay

No more fake, no more hate

Let us all be gay

Single boy, single boy

Single boy, single boy

Paroles & Musique : Laure Shang