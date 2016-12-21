Quelle surprise !!! De Chine nous vient l’un des singles LGBT les plus accrocheurs de l’année ! Un tube international en puissance pour 2017 ! Écrit et chanté en anglais par la belle et androgyne Laure Shang, « Single boy » bénéficie en plus d’un clip mode, à la fois épuré et lascif : l’artiste se mêle avec sensualité à de jeunes femmes et hommes occidentaux, tous de blanc vêtus. L’un deux sera toutefois à poil…
I love diamonds
These pretty little things
Candies and chocolates,
So sweet the flavor of love
Hate football games,
Stick with my TV series
Sometimes lonely,
Want to find a bride-to-be
So dance with your body and dance with me
Desires are burning so feel the heat
Kiss everybody that’s next to me
If love is hot then make it free
Every way is the right way
I have fun with my special taste
Everyday is a brand new day
I love, I love to live in my way
Single boy, single boy
Single all the way
Online games, sex toy play
We go all the way
Single boy, single boy
Why not be gay
No more fake, no more hate
Let us all be gay
I love roses
Those bling bling little things
All the shoes and clothes
I like my shopping mania
Every way is the right way
I have fun with my special taste
Everyday is a brand new day
I love, I love to live in my way
Single boy, single boy
Single all the way
Online games, sex toy play
We go all the way
Single boy, single boy
Why not be gay
No more fake, no more hate
Let us all be gay
Dance with me
Dance with me
Dance with me
Dance with me
Single boy, single boy
Single all the way
No more fake, no more hate
Let us all be gay
Single boy, single boy
Single all the way
Online games, sex toy play
We go all the way
Single boy, single boy
Why not be gay
No more fake, no more hate
Let us all be gay
Single boy, single boy
Single boy, single boy
Paroles & Musique : Laure Shang
