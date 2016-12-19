Nous sommes tous sous le choc ! Alexander Gustavo, qu’on avait tout récemment vu rayonnant dans une vidéo sexy du sauna gay FlexSpas, s’est suicidé d’une balle dans la tête à Las Vegas. Il avait 33 ans. C’est son coloc, ami et collègue porn star Jaxton Wheeler qui a découvert son corps sans vie. Il en est depuis traumatisé.
Entré dans le porno en 2012, Gustavo fut honoré deux ans plus tard de l’award du « meilleur passif » aux Grabbys. Il était très apprécié de ses pairs et fans ! Les condoléances et témoignages de sympathie affluent sur Twitter…

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

