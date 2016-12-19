Nous sommes tous sous le choc ! Alexander Gustavo, qu’on avait tout récemment vu rayonnant dans une vidéo sexy du sauna gay FlexSpas, s’est suicidé d’une balle dans la tête à Las Vegas. Il avait 33 ans. C’est son coloc, ami et collègue porn star Jaxton Wheeler qui a découvert son corps sans vie. Il en est depuis traumatisé.

Entré dans le porno en 2012, Gustavo fut honoré deux ans plus tard de l’award du « meilleur passif » aux Grabbys. Il était très apprécié de ses pairs et fans ! Les condoléances et témoignages de sympathie affluent sur Twitter…

The industry lost one if it’s great people today. @Alexanderprnstr is no longer with us. Any close friends please hit me up for more info — Jaxton Wheeler (@JaxtonWheeler) 18 décembre 2016

Fucking love you bro so much pic.twitter.com/UVZsThcIBF — Jaxton Wheeler (@JaxtonWheeler) 18 décembre 2016

R.I.P. Alexander

Sweet Soul. pic.twitter.com/OSqt6WgSpR — Chi Chi LaRue (@DJChiChiLaRue) 18 décembre 2016

So sad to have to say this #RIP #AlexanderGustavo So very sad you left this world so soon. His cat Nicole Richie pic.twitter.com/Tvu5lLYf40 — Christian Owen (@christianowen1) 18 décembre 2016

Rest with the Angels, Alexander Gustavo…you will be missed greatly. Our hearts go out to all your family and friends. — Falcon Studios (@FalconStudiosPR) 18 décembre 2016

I just woke up to the news that my friend Alexander Gustavo passed away last night. RIP my friend. I am in tears — Trenton Ducati (@TrentonDucati) 18 décembre 2016

Sad news. Apparently @Alexanderprnstr passed away yesterday. This is sad day and a huge loss for all of us. You will be missed ❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️ pic.twitter.com/LpeYb2DELq — AUSTIN WOLF (@AUSTINWOLFFF) 18 décembre 2016

RIP Alexander Gustavo. This breaks my heart! Your energy was amazing!! We lost someone very special!!! — Billy Santoro (@BillySantoroXXX) 18 décembre 2016

We’ll miss you RIP pic.twitter.com/uNKtN7A21s — Billy Santoro (@BillySantoroXXX) 18 décembre 2016