Actus LGBT

Top des plus belles performances de barbes !

Teddy 9 heures avant
30 1 minute de lecture
maquillage.com

Vous êtes barbus ? Vous ne savez pas comment la mettre en valeur on a trouvé le meilleur compte instagram pour vous aider ! On vous donne les meilleurs photos de barbe!

The stranger beard nous montre son talent pour magnifier sa barbe, voilà ses créations que nous préférons !

La plus concombre

Notre préféré

La plus étoilée

La plus sugar

La barbe anniversaire

 

Vous en voulez plus rendez vous sur son instagram ici 

Tags
Montrer plus

Teddy

Articles liés

4 heures avant
16

Les plus belles photos de la marche des fiertés de Londres

1 jour avant
93

« Cakes » : Cazwell entouré de catcheurs latinos au fessier aussi arrondi que celui de la Minaj !

2 jours avant
285

« Pose » et « I’m Not Afraid » : Quand la K-pop se fait gay, c’est vraiment top !

4 jours avant
3 944

Étude : Plus un hétéro boit, plus il couche avec des mecs !

Laisser un commentaire

Votre adresse de messagerie ne sera pas publiée. Les champs obligatoires sont indiqués avec *

Close