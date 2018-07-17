Dunas Festival 2018, Number 12 – Sea, Sun & Fun !

Dunas Festival is back this summer for a new edition, number 12, August 2018, 10th to 15th !!

Enjoy six sunny days full of fun and parties in Playa del Inglés / Maspalomas (south of Gran Canaria) and make new friends !

The only gay summer festival in Gran Canaria, every year in August from 2007.

Opening night, gay pool afternoons, amazing bus excursion, exclusive boat trip, thematic nights, DJ, gogo dancers, male models, boys boys boys, and much more…

Guests DJ 2018 : DJ Mikael Angel, DJ Steven Kaul, DJ Toto Scilati, and more.

Don’t miss it and book your stay and flight now.

See you in Gran Canaria !