« Secrets » : Le clip polysensuel de P!nk

Une pop vivifiante accompagnée d’un clip qui puise dans la culture hip hop tout en faisant tomber le masque des apparences, Secrets a tout pour nous plaire ! 🙂 Et de saluer P!nk qui continue de nous ravir par la dimension politique et LGBTQ des singles et clips de son dernier album Beautiful Trauma. Son Amérique n’est résolument pas celle du slogan Make America Great Again des extrêmes droites américaines au pouvoir. Son Amérique est porteuse du rêve d’un pays où les mots de « ségrégation » et « discrimination » n’auraient définitivement plus cours. De vrais États-Unis…



What do we conceal? what do we reveal?

Make that decision every day

What is wrong with me, it’s what’s wrong with you

There’s just so much I wanna say

I like to make-believe with you

Da, da, da, da, do, do, do

That we always speak the truth …ish

I like how we pretend the same

Da, da, da, da, do, do, do

Play this silly little game

(Hey)

I’ve got some things to say

‘Cause there’s a lot that you don’t know

It’s written on my face, it’s gonna be hard to swallow

(Everybody’s got a secret)

I got some things to say

(Everybody’s got a secret)

‘Cause there’s a lot that you don’t know

(Everybody’s got a secret)

It’s written on my face

(Everybody’s got a secret)

I let the walls come down

I let the monster out, and it’s coming after me

Do you feel exposed where it hurts the most?

Can you wear it on your sleeve

I like to make-believe with you

Da, da, da, da, do, do, do

That we always speak the truth …ish

I like how we pretend the same

Da, da, da, da, do, do, do

Play this silly little game

(Hey)

I’ve got some things to say

‘Cause there’s a lot that you don’t know

It’s written on my face, it’s gonna be hard to swallow

(Everybody’s got a secret)

I got some things to say

(Everybody’s got a secret)

‘Cause there’s a lot that you don’t know

(Everybody’s got a secret)

It’s written on my face

(Everybody’s got a secret)

Put it in the closet, lock the doors

Wondering which one is worse

Is it mine or is it yours

Put it in the closet, lock the doors

Wondering which one is worse

I’ll show mine if you show yours

I’ll show mine if you show yours

Hey

(Everybody’s got a secret)

I got some things to say

(Everybody’s got a secret)

‘Cause there’s a lot that you don’t know

(Everybody’s got a secret)

It’s written on my face

(Everybody’s got a secret

It’s gonna be hard to swallow

Da, da, da, da, do, do, do

Da, da, da, da, do, do, do

Da, da, da, da, do, do, do

Everybody’s got a secret

Da, da, da, da, do, do, do

Da, da, da, da, do, do, do

Da, da, da, da, do, do, do

Everybody’s got a secret

Paroles & Musique : Alecia Moore (P!nk), Max Martin, Shellback, Oscar Holter