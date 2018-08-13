IDM GAY GAMES 10

This year is the 10th edition of the Gay Games in Paris, so we are proud to announce that we are part of the official partners to support this exceptional event.

We have set a special rate of -50% for all people with their accreditation, and during the month of August, during our opening hours from noon to midnight.

The entire IDM team will be mobilized to properly welcome the athletes and their friends.

All Equal

Cette année c’est la 10ème édition des Gay Games à Paris, nous sommes donc fier de vous annoncer que nous faisons parti des partenaires officiels pour soutenir cet événement exceptionnel.

Nous avons mis en place un tarif spécial de -50% pour toutes les personnes munies de leur accréditation, et ce pendant tout le mois d’Aout, lors de nos horaires d’ouverture de midi à minuit.

Toute l’équipe d’IDM sera mobilisée pour accueillir comme il se doit les athlètes et leurs amis.

All Equal

Rendez vous à IDM SAUNA