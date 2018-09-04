Agenda

Damage – Powered by Mister B

Teddy 10 heures avant
14 Moins d'une minute

Damage c’est l’alliance parfaite entre musique et plaisirs !

🚨 DAMAGE 🚨

🔥 2 DJ’S INTERNATIONAUX
🔥 PLAY ROOM
🔥 ESPACE CRUISING
🔥 ZONE FUMEUR

Que vous soyez clubbers, adeptes de fessée, fist, cuir, BDSM, caoutchouc, bottes, vêtements de sport ou dog training, Damage sera votre soirée !

DANCE ALL NIGHT | PLAY HARD | HAVE FUN

🚨 MUSIC BY 🚨

William Sizen Bell (UK) – Damage Resident DJ
https://soundcloud.com/williamsizenbell

Rafa Nunes (FR)
https://soundcloud.com/djrafanunes

Listen to Damage official music
https://soundcloud.com/DAMAGEPARTY

______________________________________

🔥 ENGLISH 🔥

Damage is the perfect blend of a circuit and fetish party.

International Dj’s, a smoking area, a cruising Lounge and an equipped play area with several slings and other BDSM equipment.

So whether you are into dancing, spanking, fucking, fisting, leather, BDSM, rubber, boots, sportswear or pup play, Damage will be your kind of party.

GET GEARED UP | DANCE ALL NIGHT | PLAY HARD | HAVE FUN

