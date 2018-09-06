« Promises » : Flashback sur la grandeur du clubbing gay des années 1980/1990

« Reniés, dénigrés, occultés, vous n’en serez pas moins acclamés dans ce lieu qui vous ouvre grand les portes… » Le clubbing des années 1980/1990 et la house music qui l’accompagnait comme l’utopique Promise Land de Joe Smooth sont un marqueur indélébile pour toute une génération. le clip qui accompagne Promises de Calvin Harris et Sam Smith rend hommage à cette époque où la scène gay black & latinos brillait d’une vitalité incroyable à Chicago et New York. S’internationalisant, elle a propagé dans d’autres contrées la fierté d’être soi à des clubbeurs pareillement discriminés dans le quotidien…

Are you drunk enough?

Not to judge what I’m doin’

Are you high enough?

To excuse that I’m ruined

‘Cause I’m ruined

Is it late enough?

For you to come and stay over

‘Cause we’re free to love

So tease me, hmmm

I make no promises, I can’t do golden rings

But I’ll give you everything (tonight)

Magic is in the air, there ain’t no science here

So come get your everything (tonight)

I make no promises, I can’t do golden rings

But I’ll give you everything (tonight)

Magic is in the air, there ain’t no science here

So come get your everything (tonight)

Tonight

(Your everything tonight)

Is it loud enough?

’Cause my body is calling for you, calling for you

I need someone, to do the things that I do, hmmm

I’m heating up, energy’s taking control

I’m speeding up

My heartbeat’s dancing alone

I make no promises, I can’t do golden rings

But I’ll give you everything (tonight)

Magic is in the air, there ain’t no science here

So come get your everything (tonight)

I make no promises, I can’t do golden rings

But I’ll give you everything (tonight)

Magic is in the air, there ain’t no science here

So come get your everything (tonight)

Tonight

(Your everything tonight)

‘Cause I need your green light

Day and night, say that you’re mine

‘Cause I need your green light

Day and night, say that you’re mine

Say that you’re mine

Say that you’re mine

I make no promises, I can’t do golden rings

But I’ll give you everything (tonight)

Magic is in the air, there ain’t no science here

So come get your everything (tonight)

I make no promises, I can’t do golden rings

But I’ll give you everything (tonight)

Magic is in the air, there ain’t no science here

So come get your everything (tonight)

Tonight

Paroles et Musique : Sam Smith, Adam Wiles (Calvin Harris) et Jessie Reyez