Papa TOY Paris – With Netta & Eliad Cohen – At Salle Wagram le 17 Novembre 2018

Mika Elmi and Eliad Cohen present:

Papa TOY Paris with Netta & Eliad Cohen!

For the first time in France:

Netta Barzilai
Eurovision 2018 winner
During on night, Netta will be our beautiful creature!!
She will perform TOY and 5 other titles, with her LOOPER!!!
Video clip: Here

Eliad Cohen
Papa Party
Eliad will be on stage for a show with dancers, performers, and Mangas characters

Music by:

Oscar Velasquez from Mexico
Main DJ Madrid Pride & Mykonos 2018
DJ Producer
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/oscarvelazquez

Suri from Spain
Papa Resident
DJ Producer
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/djsurimusic

Adir Ron from Israël
GÿM Resident
GÿM, the new hot party of Tel Aviv (At Haoman 17)
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/adirron

Directed by Samuel Fernandes

Facebook link: Cliquez ici

Pre Sales highly recommended / Pré-ventes fortement conseillées:

www.weezevent.com/papa-paris

INFOS:
Salle Wagram

39-41 Av de Wagram

75017 Paris

Metro: Ternes ou Charles de Gaulle-Etoile

De Minuit à 06H00

