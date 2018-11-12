Papa TOY Paris – With Netta & Eliad Cohen – At Salle Wagram le 17 Novembre 2018

Mika Elmi and Eliad Cohen present:

Papa TOY Paris with Netta & Eliad Cohen!

For the first time in France:

Netta Barzilai

Eurovision 2018 winner

During on night, Netta will be our beautiful creature!!

She will perform TOY and 5 other titles, with her LOOPER!!!

Video clip: Here

Eliad Cohen

Papa Party

Eliad will be on stage for a show with dancers, performers, and Mangas characters

Music by:

Oscar Velasquez from Mexico

Main DJ Madrid Pride & Mykonos 2018

DJ Producer

Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/oscarvelazquez

Suri from Spain

Papa Resident

DJ Producer

Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/djsurimusic

Adir Ron from Israël

GÿM Resident

GÿM, the new hot party of Tel Aviv (At Haoman 17)

Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/adirron

Directed by Samuel Fernandes

Facebook link: Cliquez ici

Pre Sales highly recommended / Pré-ventes fortement conseillées:

www.weezevent.com/papa-paris

INFOS:

Salle Wagram

39-41 Av de Wagram

75017 Paris

Metro: Ternes ou Charles de Gaulle-Etoile

De Minuit à 06H00