Agenda
Papa TOY Paris – With Netta & Eliad Cohen – At Salle Wagram le 17 Novembre 2018
Mika Elmi and Eliad Cohen present:
Papa TOY Paris with Netta & Eliad Cohen!
For the first time in France:
Netta Barzilai
Eurovision 2018 winner
During on night, Netta will be our beautiful creature!!
She will perform TOY and 5 other titles, with her LOOPER!!!
Video clip: Here
Eliad Cohen
Papa Party
Eliad will be on stage for a show with dancers, performers, and Mangas characters
Music by:
Oscar Velasquez from Mexico
Main DJ Madrid Pride & Mykonos 2018
DJ Producer
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/oscarvelazquez
Suri from Spain
Papa Resident
DJ Producer
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/djsurimusic
Adir Ron from Israël
GÿM Resident
GÿM, the new hot party of Tel Aviv (At Haoman 17)
Soundcloud: https://soundcloud.com/adirron
Directed by Samuel Fernandes
Facebook link: Cliquez ici
Pre Sales highly recommended / Pré-ventes fortement conseillées:
INFOS:
Salle Wagram
39-41 Av de Wagram
75017 Paris
Metro: Ternes ou Charles de Gaulle-Etoile
De Minuit à 06H00