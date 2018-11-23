« Dark Room » : Le clip du premier single de la porn star Pablo Bravo rend hommage à ses racines amazoniennes

Pablo Bravo n’est pas seulement le hardeur-réalisateur-producteur multawardisé qui a fait de Paris son centre d’activité pornographique. Ni même le sémillant gogo et live-performeur qui enflamme les soirées gays européennes. Il est aussi chanteur. En collaboration avec le DJ Esteban Lopez, il a concocté un titre electro percutant : Dark Room. Si les paroles ont pour thème le grand malentendu qui règne dans les baisodromes – certains pensent y trouver l’amour alors que d’autres ne sont là que pour le sexe -, le clip rend magnifiquement hommage aux racines amazoniennes de l’artiste. Il a d’ailleurs été tourné en juin dernier sur sa terre natale au Pérou…

Cause the dark room, dark room, dark room…

Is not for Love, love, love, love, love…

Keep your love

Your body is all I want

I’m really sorry baby

I don’t want romance

Wake up now

This is the real life

We are making party

You are looking for love

I can be exclusive for you

Maybe your lover

But take it slower

It’s only tonigh

To play in the jungle

You need to be stronger

Not only a good boy

Cause the dark room

Cause the dark room

Is not for Love

Is not for Love

Cause the dark room

Cause the dark room

Is not for Love

Is not for Love

This night

Is about

Good times only

Get me higher

Baby

Give me mo … o… o… ore…more

Touch me

Feel me

If you want

You kiss me

But remember

it’s only tonight… i… i…ight… tonight

Paroles & musique : Pablo Bravo et Esteban Lopez