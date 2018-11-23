Pinkx
« Dark Room » : Le clip du premier single de la porn star Pablo Bravo rend hommage à ses racines amazoniennes
Pablo Bravo n’est pas seulement le hardeur-réalisateur-producteur multawardisé qui a fait de Paris son centre d’activité pornographique. Ni même le sémillant gogo et live-performeur qui enflamme les soirées gays européennes. Il est aussi chanteur. En collaboration avec le DJ Esteban Lopez, il a concocté un titre electro percutant : Dark Room. Si les paroles ont pour thème le grand malentendu qui règne dans les baisodromes – certains pensent y trouver l’amour alors que d’autres ne sont là que pour le sexe -, le clip rend magnifiquement hommage aux racines amazoniennes de l’artiste. Il a d’ailleurs été tourné en juin dernier sur sa terre natale au Pérou…
Cause the dark room, dark room, dark room…
Is not for Love, love, love, love, love…
Keep your love
Your body is all I want
I’m really sorry baby
I don’t want romance
Wake up now
This is the real life
We are making party
You are looking for love
I can be exclusive for you
Maybe your lover
But take it slower
It’s only tonigh
To play in the jungle
You need to be stronger
Not only a good boy
Cause the dark room
Cause the dark room
Is not for Love
Is not for Love
Cause the dark room
Cause the dark room
Is not for Love
Is not for Love
This night
Is about
Good times only
Get me higher
Baby
Give me mo … o… o… ore…more
Touch me
Feel me
If you want
You kiss me
But remember
it’s only tonight… i… i…ight… tonight
Keep your love
Your body is all I want
I’m really sorry baby
I don’t want romance
Wake up now
This is the real life
We are making party
You are looking for love
I can be exclusive for you
Maybe your lover
But take it slower
It’s only tonigh
To play in the jungle
You need to be stronger
Not only a good boy
Cause the dark room
Cause the dark room
Is not for Love
Is not for Love
Cause the dark room
Cause the dark room
Is not for Love
Is not for Love
This night
Is about
Good times only
Get me higher
Baby
Give me mo … o… o… ore…more
Touch me
Feel me
If you want
You kiss me
But remember
it’s only tonight… i… i…ight… tonight
Cause the dark room, dark room, dark room…
Is not for Love, love, love, love…
Paroles & musique : Pablo Bravo et Esteban Lopez