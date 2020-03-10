« Recon Party » le 18 Avril au Dépôt

In April Recon will be returning to Le Depot to bring another one of our world famous gay fetish cruise parties to the French capital.

Saturday 18 April 2020

10pm – 8am

Tickets: 25€ on the door

Coat check 3 Euro

[Guarantee the following prices: Softs: 6,50 € / Beer 7,50 € / Alcohol: 9,50 €]

Location Le Depot – Paris Marais – Les Halles – 10 rue aux Ours – 75003 Paris

Open to all fetish dress codes- Leather, Latex, Sports, Military

More and more guys are attending our Paris parties. The cruising and kinky play goes on all night long, and we can’t wait to get back to Le Depot’s sleazy basement! Come join us and find out why this is one of the horniest fetish parties running!

It’s not all about the sex, though, as we’ve lined up top DJs for the dance area, providing music that will keep you going until the morning.

IMPORTANT: ONLY new, unopened bottles of poppers will be allowed into Le Depot. If you wish, you can also buy poppers inside.

Plus d’infos ici !