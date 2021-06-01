Porn Actu

« Grabby Awards Europe 2021 » : La liste des vainqueurs !!!

Coronavirus oblige, la première édition des Grabby Awards Europe – anciennement les Prowler European Awards – s’est déroulée virtuellement à Manchester samedi dernier. Voici la liste des heureux gagnants :

Porn star européenne de l’année / European Pornstar of the Year : Drew Dixon
– Photo – Raging Stallion Studios


Porn star internationale la plus accomplie / Most Accomplished International Pornstar : Joey Mills
– Photo : Men


Performeur de l’année de sites de fans / Fansite Performer of the Year : Gabriel Cross
– Photo : Falcon Studios


Meilleur passif / Best Bottom : John Thomas
– Photo : @MattSpikeXXX


Meilleur actif / Best Top : Viktor Rom
– Photo : CrunchBoy

Meilleur new cumer / Newcomer of the Year : Marc McAulay
– Photo : XDR


Meilleure porn star fetish / Best Fetish Pornstar : Yoshi Kawasaki
– Photo : @kanta_matsubayashi


Meilleur mec sportif / Best Jock : Allen King
– Photo : @afifkattan


Meilleur minet / Best Twink : Twnik Guy
Meilleur daddy / Best Daddy : Jafar XXX
– Photo : BlakeMason


Meilleur réalisateur / Best Director : Alter Sin
Meilleur producteur / Best Producer : Paul Stag – Treasure Island Media
Meilleur long métrage / Best Feature-Length Movie : French Twinks – Californian Drift
– coulisses du tournage du film d’Antoine Lebel

Meilleur couple à l’écran / Best Couple (Duo Scene) : OnlyFans – Callum Cox & Cole Connor
Meilleur site Internet / Best Website : HungYoungBrit
Meilleur contenu original sur le Net / Best Original Web Content : Pablo & Sebas
Award d’honneur / Lifetime Achievement Award : Dominic Ford

