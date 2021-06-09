« Rainin’ Fellas » : Le clip homoérotique époustouflant de Todrick Hall pour un tube en puissance !
Effet WOAW garanti ! Le tout nouveau single de Todrick Hall puise dans la comédie musicale américaine, le Crazy Horse Saloon et la pop pour égayer plus que notre journée. Il y a du Chantons sous la pluie, et aussi bien sûr du It’s Raining Men et Rain On Me. Le clip est visuellement époustouflant. La chorégraphie, les costumes… et tous ces beaux mâles dénudés !!!! Un concentré d’homoérotisme et d’énergie positive qui fait du bien !
Lyrics :
Get your umbrellas
Get your umbrellas
It’s raining fellas
It’s raining fellas
Get your umbrellas
Get your umbrellas
It’s raining fellas
It’s raining fellas
Feel the thunder crashing like we crash the party
And the lightning flashing like the paparazzi
And the weatherman says we probably should take cover
Oh we’re running outside to try to find a lover
You better find an ATM
Baby, fast fast
Tip some cash cash
It’s raining dicks and ass ass
It’s a fire (work) and it ain’t even July
Muscles falling from the sky
If you wanna find a guy
Get your umbrellas
Get your umbrellas
It’s raining fellas
It’s raining fellas
Get your umbrellas
Get your umbrellas
It’s raining fellas
It’s raining fellas
It’s raining, everybody got boys on the brain
Mother Nature made a men hurricane
Get your umbrellas
Get your umbrellas
It’s raining fellas
It’s raining fellas
Well, the forecast says it’s gon’ be raining all night
And I’m hoping it rains the kind of dudes that I like
Want ’em tall, dark, handsome, want ’em holding me tight
So, I’m sitting here waiting for the lightning to strike (Strike, strike)
You better run out to the street
Looking fab fab
Catch a cab cab
It’s raining pecs and abs abs
It’s a party (work) and the boys are coming out
Put your hands up in the crowd
Hotties falling from the clouds
Get your umbrellas
Get your umbrellas
It’s raining fellas
It’s raining fellas
Get your umbrellas
Get your umbrellas
It’s raining fellas
It’s raining fellas
It’s raining, everybody got boys on the brain
Mother Nature made a men hurricane
Get your umbrellas
Get your umbrellas
It’s raining fellas
It’s raining fellas
It’s raining Billys, Bobs, Blakes and Brandons
It’s raining Willys, Robs, Jakes and Landons
It’s raining Garrys, Jerrys, Larrys
Raining twigs and berries
Toms, Dicks and Harrys
Bears, jocks and fairies
It’s raining thighs, tries, briefs and boxers
It’s raining fly, guys, flight attendants and doctors
It’s raining feminine, gentlemen, dripping down like a faucet
Yeah, these boys are coming out
Like the sky was a closet
So
Get your umbrellas
Get your umbrellas
It’s raining fellas
It’s raining fellas
Get your umbrellas
Get your umbrellas
It’s raining fellas
It’s raining fellas
It’s raining, everybody got boys on the brain
Mother Nature made a men hurricane
Get your umbrellas
Get your umbrellas
It’s raining fellas
It’s raining fellas